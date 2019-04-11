Webber, Carolyn Perkins TROY Carolyn Perkins Webber, 94, died on April 4, 2019, in Troy where she had lived the last few years. She was born in Berlin and graduated from high school there, but lived most of her life in Massachusetts. Her husband, Donald Webber, predeceased her. She is survived by two sons, David and Jeffrey; and five grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, in the Berkshire Community Church, 45 Cemetery Rd., Richmond, Mass. If desired, donations may be made in her memory to the Elizabeth Malone Fund, Eddy Geriatric Center, 2256 Burdett Ave., Troy, NY, 12180.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 11, 2019