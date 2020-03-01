Parisi, Carolyn W. (Boll) LAKE GEORGE Carolyn W. (Boll) Parisi, 77 of Lenox, Mass., formerly of Lake George, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Born in Jamaica, N.Y. on July 24, 1942, Carolyn was the daughter of the late Raymond and Martha (Bayer) Boll. Carolyn's family moved to Bolton Landing in 1949 where she was raised and educated. She was a 1960 graduate of Bolton Central and she graduated from NYU with a degree in systems engineering in 1969. Carolyn was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and former director of faith formation. She was also a member of Business and Professional Women (BPW). She was very active in the American Legion, Post 374 in Lake George and in the Women In Need organization. Carolyn enjoyed outdoor activities such as skiing and golf. She was very proud of her hole-in-one. While living in Lake George, Carolyn hosted many parties for her neighbors and relatives. Cooking and entertaining gave her great joy. Carolyn would go out of her way to help anyone in need. One year, she drove out to Arizona by way of Wisconsin so she could cook and freeze meals for a sick friend. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was predeceased by her husband, Vincent J. Parisi (2009); and her son, Raymond N. Parisi (2013). She is survived by her sisters, Joyce Rubrecht (Roger) and Gayle Bamber (the late George); nephews, Michael Rubrecht (Jennifer), Geoffrey Bamber (Marissa) and Christopher Bamber; niece, Karen Genever-Watling (Phillip) and several grand and great-grandnieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, March 3, from 4-7 p.m. at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 7 Goodman Ave., Bolton Landing. Interment will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carolyn's memory to the Peter G. Young Foundation, 134 Franklin St., Albany, NY, 12202. To express condolences, visit sbfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 1, 2020