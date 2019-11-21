|
Wells, Carolyn ALBANY Carolyn Godfrey Wells, 74 of Albany, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the Albany County Nursing Home where she had resided for several years. Carolyn was born in Albany, the daughter of the late James and Lois Isles Wells. She was in the graduating class of 1963 from Shaker High School, graduated from Vermont College for Women and worked as a registered nurse in Albany and Virginia, providing direct care and mentoring student nurses. Carolyn is survived by two sons, Donald (Bonnie) Murdoch of Virginia and Robert (Leana) Murdoch of North Carolina; and four grandchildren, Aaron and Michael Murdoch and Carly and Carter Murdoch. She is also survived by a brother, William (Virginia) Wells of Virginia; a sister, Nancy Wells (Bob Boehlert) of Latham; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be conducted in the United Church of Cohoes, 123 Mohawk St., Cohoes on Sunday, November 24, at 4 p.m. with Reverend Nick TeBordo officiating. The family will greet friends at the church prior to the service at 3 p.m. Interment will be held at a later date. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019