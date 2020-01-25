DeMarco, Carolyn Wood STILLWATER Carolyn Wood DeMarco, 77 of Flike Road, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Troy on September 10, 1942, daughter of the late Warwick and Florence Kelly Wood, she was the wife of the late Frank "Jazz" DeMarco who died in 2008. A Mechanicville High School graduate, Carolyn worked for various companies in her career, including Grants Department Store, Mechanicville and also for Original Works in Stillwater where she worked in the production department for over 10 years. A talented artist herself, she enjoyed drawing and as a 17 year old, created the emblem and current patch artwork for the Mechanicville Police Department. She was also a great cook, enjoyed all types of animals and especially enjoyed watching hummingbirds. Survivors include her sons, Stephen and Scott DeMarco of Stillwater; sisters, Kathy (George) Fountaine both of Stillwater, Connie (The late Garry) Dearstyne of Cohoes; her brother Robert (Kathy) Wood of Stillwater and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted on Monday at 9 a.m. in the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville, with burial to follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home will be held on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929 in memory of Carolyn L. DeMarco.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 25, 2020