Gutta, Carrol V. CLIFTON PARK Carrol V. Gutta, age 84 of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Born on September 9, 1934 in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Martin and Elizabeth Varley.Raised in Hudson, Carrol attended the College of New Rochelle, and Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School in Boston, and graduated from The College of Saint Rose in Albany. She started her career in 1956 as a confidential stenographer for New York state Governor Harriman. She continued her career as a claim's representative for the Social Security Administration in Poughkeepsie, where she met her husband. They married in 1963, and after 14 years at home raising her four children, she returned to work in 1978 as a secretary for the Criminal Investigation Division of the I.R.S., retiring in 1997. She was an accomplished pianist and accompanied student musicians at Shenendehowa High School for many years. Carrol was an avid gardener, as well, and was also considered by her grandchildren to be the best cook around. She is survived by her adoring husband of 56 years, Frank S. Gutta Sr.; and her children, Joan (Mark) Erhardt, Charles (Karen) Gutta, Claire (Gardner) O'Flynn, and Frank Gutta Jr.Carrol was the proud and loving grandmother of eight grandchildren: Adam and Jacob Gutta; Sophia and Olivia Erhardt; and Declan, Aidan, Aubrey, and Tess O'Flynn. Carrol has graciously donated her body to the Anatomical Gift Program at Albany Medical College to further medical education and knowledge. Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 16, from 5-8 p.m., at the Catricala Funeral Home, Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park, with a funeral Mass on Saturday, August 17, at 1 p.m. in St. Mary's Church, Crescent. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the WMHT radio station. To express condolences, please visit www.catricalafuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 12, 2019