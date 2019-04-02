In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Casey Lynn Stanish. View Sign

STANISH Casey Lynn To our beautiful Casey, there truly are no words sweetheart for the loving, missing and longing for you. We were beyond blessed to have loved you and indescribably mind, heart and soul broken without you. You are immeasurably loved and missed, every second of every minute of every day. We miss your smile, your laugh, your voice, your inner and outer beauty, your passion and compassion, your love for all of us, your humor, your love of animals, your love of food, your crazy, funny, amazing expressive manner, how you lit up every room you entered, how you made an entrance; unforgettable, the way your eyes smiled, your love of kids and your unassuming elegance.There are only days sweetheart, no years. Until we get to you, one of the most amazing loves of our life, our hearts continue to ache so deeply and so profoundly. The pride you would and did have for Pete and Tony, they are forever never the same without their incredible sister. Time cannot pass fast enough until we are with our beautiful girl. What was, what is and what will never be for you, how in Heaven's name is this possible... All our love, always and forever. Mom, Dad and Your Amazing Brothers



STANISH Casey Lynn To our beautiful Casey, there truly are no words sweetheart for the loving, missing and longing for you. We were beyond blessed to have loved you and indescribably mind, heart and soul broken without you. You are immeasurably loved and missed, every second of every minute of every day. We miss your smile, your laugh, your voice, your inner and outer beauty, your passion and compassion, your love for all of us, your humor, your love of animals, your love of food, your crazy, funny, amazing expressive manner, how you lit up every room you entered, how you made an entrance; unforgettable, the way your eyes smiled, your love of kids and your unassuming elegance.There are only days sweetheart, no years. Until we get to you, one of the most amazing loves of our life, our hearts continue to ache so deeply and so profoundly. The pride you would and did have for Pete and Tony, they are forever never the same without their incredible sister. Time cannot pass fast enough until we are with our beautiful girl. What was, what is and what will never be for you, how in Heaven's name is this possible... All our love, always and forever. Mom, Dad and Your Amazing Brothers Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close