Mazzola, Casey Rae TROY Casey Rae Mazzola, 29, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Born on April 20, 1990, Heaven has gained another angel. Casey was the daughter of Aimee Mazzola (Dave Martell) and Neil (Deonna) Mazzola. She was the mother of three beautiful sons, whom she shared with Joseph Red Cloud: Julian, Chase and Jordan. Casey is survived by her siblings, Anthony and Angelina. Casey also leaves behind her grandmother and grandfather, Robert and Catherine Inglee, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family who held a special place in her heart. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Daniel and Betty Mazzola and Richard (Dawn) Johnson. Casey attended Colonie Central High School. She devoted her life to raising her three sons, whom she loved so dearly. She loved the ocean, specifically Maryland, where she spent many vacations at her grandparent's home. No service will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Casey, may make a monetary contribution to the memorial established for her children: Children of Casey Mazzola Fund, Capital Communications Federal Credit Union, 4 Winners Circle, Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 22, 2020