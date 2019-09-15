Miller, Catherina "Kaye" LATHAM Catherina "Kaye" Miller, 84, passed peacefully at home on September 12, 2019. She was the beloved wife of 53 years to Lawrence Miller; dear mother of Douglas (Jackie) Miller and Jeffrey Miller; loving grandma to Kyle Miller, Zachary Goodness, Seth Miller, Emily Miller, Natalie Miller, Sarah Miller; and great-grandma of Ella Kaye. She was the sister of Fran Szczesniak and the late Elizabeth Edger. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Josephine Filia. Kaye was a eucharistic minister at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, Scrabble and crocheting. Most of all, she will be remembered for the family Sunday gatherings when everyone had the great pleasure of eating her delicious pasta, sauce, and meatballs. Everyone was welcomed and all of her grandchildren brought their friends, the more the merrier. We will miss her beautiful smile, her laughter and her genuine love. Calling hours for friends and family will be held on Friday, September 20, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A memorial Mass celebrating her life will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Rd, Latham. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet. At the family's request, please do not send flowers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to online at alz.org/donate. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 15, 2019