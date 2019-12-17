Guest Book View Sign Service Information DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 5216 Western Turnpike Guilderland , NY 12084 (518)-356-5925 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 5216 Western Turnpike Guilderland , NY 12084 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Fabian, Catherine A. AMSTERDAM Catherine A. Fabian (nee Egger), age 95, passed away peacefully December 15, 2019, at Wilkinson Residential Healthcare Facility in Amsterdam. Born in 1924, she was a resident of Sharpshill in O'Hara Township, Pa., until the age of 80. She was a life-long member of St. Mary's Church in Sharpsburg, where many of her fondest memories were formed. She was a sacristy worker at St. Mary's for many decades. Locally, Catherine attended St. Madeleine Sophie Church in Guilderland. She enjoyed reading and being in the beauty of the outdoors. She was an avid correspondent to family and friends. She spent her last years in the Albany area living near her daughter Janet. She enjoyed the company of the new friends she made at her Omni Senior Living Center in Guilderland. Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Francis A. Fabian; and her sister, Rita Ober (nee Egger). She is survived by her children, Joanne Bennardo (Edward), Janet Ising (Thomas), and Steve; grandchildren, John Bennardo (Laura), Matthew Bennardo (Katie Sekelsky), Kevin Bennardo (Amy Ullrick), Kathy Ising Los (Michael), Scott Ising, Keith Ising, Blossom Fabian, Greta Fabian; great-grandchildren, Katie, Emily, Alaina Bennardo, Margot and Nathaniel Benrick; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. Friends and family will be received on Wednesday between 3 - 6 p.m. at the Demarco Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Tpke. (Route 20) Guilderland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church in Sharpburg, Pa. with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.







Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 17, 2019

