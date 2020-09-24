Foley, Catherine A. ALBANY Catherine A. Foley, 55, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Catherine was the daughter of Martin Foley of Treasure Island, Fla. and Marie Foley of Troy. Cathy was a graduate of Bethlehem High School, class of 1983, and went on to attend classes at Sage College. Cathy is survived by her companion, Bob Siary. Cathy was predeceased by her brother, Thomas Foley. Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, September 27, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet from 1 to 3 p.m. Gathering size within our chapel is based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com