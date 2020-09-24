1/
Catherine A. Foley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Foley, Catherine A. ALBANY Catherine A. Foley, 55, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Catherine was the daughter of Martin Foley of Treasure Island, Fla. and Marie Foley of Troy. Cathy was a graduate of Bethlehem High School, class of 1983, and went on to attend classes at Sage College. Cathy is survived by her companion, Bob Siary. Cathy was predeceased by her brother, Thomas Foley. Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, September 27, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet from 1 to 3 p.m. Gathering size within our chapel is based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved