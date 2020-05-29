Harrington, Catherine A. SCHENECTADY Catherine A. Harrington, age 85, died at her home on May 26, 2020. Catherine was born on April 10, 1935, in Tarbert, County Kerry, Ireland to the late Christopher J. and Hannah (Carrig) Henchey. Catherine attended Tarbert National School and after graduation in 1953, she moved to England where she studied nursing at Whipps Cross Hospital in London until 1957. She later attended nursing classes at Columbia Greene Community College in Hudson, and spent most of her career with Greene County in Catskill until her retirement. Catherine ("Kitty" to her family, "Cathy" to her friends) emigrated from England to the U.S. on the Queen Elizabeth II in April 1957. Sponsored by her brother Michael, she quickly found work at Barclays Bank in Manhattan and became a U.S. citizen on April 2, 1962; one of her proudest days. Cathy met and married the love of her life, John, and together they enjoyed the Jersey shore and trips to upstate New York where eventually they bought the Three Gables, a boarding house in Leeds, N.Y. and began their dream. They operated the Three Gables for many years hosting dozens of guests, family and friends. Eventually they closed the boarding house and Cathy began work as an accounting assistant for Joseph A. Mazur PCA in Catskill. Upon Mr. Mazur's retirement, Cathy resumed her original love of nursing and became a nursing assistant at Greene County Memorial Hospital. She spent most of her career there where she cared for the sick and later was promoted to patient accounts and hospital payroll. When the hospital faced mounting deficits and lack of funding, the county proposed a merger with Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson that would close the Catskill based hospital. Cathy started "Save Our Hospital" which soon became a household phrase. She enlisted the help of her family and friends and launched a grassroots movement to keep healthcare in Greene County. In 1993, a group of caring physicians purchased the building and rebranded it to the Greene Medical Arts Center which included a V.A. Outpatient clinic; a cause very dear to her heart. Cathy retained her position with Greene County when she transferred over to the treasurer's office as an accounting and payroll assistant and retired in 1996. Catherine is survived by her loving children, Carol Anne (Chuck) Lawlor and Mark (Wendy) Harrington; and her adored granddaughter, Victoria Harrington. Along with her parents, Catherine was predeceased by her beloved husband of 40 years, John J. Harrington; her brothers, Michael and Patrick Henchey; and her dear sisters, Mary Josephine Hickey, Anna Docherty and Margaret Henchey. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Northeastern New York, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Catherine's Book of Memories at TownleyWheelerFH.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 29, 2020.