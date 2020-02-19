Lee, Catherine A. DELMAR Catherine A. Lee, 70, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Albany on January 28, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Raymond B. Lee Sr. and Amelia (Collen) Lee. She is survived by her siblings, Charlene (Robert) Breedon of Feura Bush, Marilynn (Christopher) Orr of Selkirk, and Raymond Lee Jr., Michael (Cathy) Lee and Mary Lee, all of Feura Bush; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, February 22, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society or Center for Disability Services. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020