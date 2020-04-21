Van Herpe, Catherine "Kaye" Anne (Mowell) LOUDONVILLE Catherine "Kaye" Anne (Mowell) Van Herpe, 91 of Loudonville, passed away peacefully in her home April 17, 2020. Catherine was born December 31, 1928, to John and Harriet "Skitch" Mowell in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Catherine attended New Paltz University and was married to George "Buddy" Van Herpe for 53 years before his passing in 1999. They moved to Albany in 1952 where she made her career working for Albany Savings Bank. Catherine's passion was traveling and golfing with her best friend and love Anthony "Tony" Bol who passed away in 2016. They were both active members of Van Schaick Island Country Club, of Cohoes. Catherine loved animals and spending time with her family and many many friends. Catherine is survived by her children, Scott J. Van Herpe, Syracuse, Leslie A. Rose, Cody, Wyo. and Mark W. Van Herpe, Loudonville; her grandchildren, David (Beth) Van Herpe, Wilmington, N.C., Nicole Nardacci, Cody, Wyo., Marc-Jon Nardacci, Salt Lake City, Utah, Sarah Vanherpe, Schenectady, Jordan and Katie Van Herpe, Syracuse; and her great-grandchildren Jace, Caleb and Delilah. Due to the Covid Pandemic funeral services for Catherine will be held at a later date. A Mass of Christian Burial will be announced to be followed by entombment beside her beloved husband George in Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of any flowers the family would appreciate any contributions to be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society at 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit, Bowenandparkerbros.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 21, 2020