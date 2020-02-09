Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine B. Roberts. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-272-2824 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Roberts, Catherine B. COLONIE Catherine B. Roberts, 98, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Troy on February 11, 1921, the daughter of the late Charles and Amanda Schermerhorn. Catherine was the devoted wife to the late William T. Roberts for 30 years. Catherine enjoyed cooking, shopping, and spending time with her six grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She had a love of poetry and would spontaneously recite it aloud for all to hear. She was a devout Catholic her entire life. She loved going to Cape Cod on family vacations. Catherine was predeceased by her brother Charles Schermerhorn Jr.; and her sisters, Sister Amanda Schermerhorn of Our Sisters of Mercy, and Sister Joan Schermerhorn of St. Joseph's Provincial House. Catherine was also predeceased by her best friend since childhood, Betty Kotansky. Catherine is survived by her daughters, Meg Roberts (Eric Snyder) and Aimee J. Douglass (Rich); grandchildren, Anna Campanella, Trevor Belus (Naquita), Lloyd Douglass, Zeb Douglass, Asa Douglass, and Cody Belus; step grandchildren, Eric Snyder, Jr. and Brady Snyder; great-granddaughter, Ella Rose Belus; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to express their gratitude to everyone who contributed to being a part of mom's life, especially in the later years. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet, on Tuesday, February 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Interment will follow the service in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Donations may be made in Catherine's memory to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd, Albany, NY, 12205.







