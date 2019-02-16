Tiano, Catherine B. GHENT Catherine B. Tiano, 86 of Ghent, died peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Whittier Nursing and Rehab. Center in Ghent. She was born on April 23, 1932, in Hudson, daughter of the late William DuPont and Anne C. (Twardy) DuPont. She attended St. Mary's Academy in Hudson and was employed as a presser and folder at the Philmont Knitting Mills. Catherine was a member of Holy Trinity Parish and a member of the former Our Lady of Mt. Carmel and Sacred Heart Church, and was active in their ladies' sodalities. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a league bowler for several area leagues, and greatly enjoyed watching her New York Yankees, and comedies and westerns on TVLand. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Frank Tiano on October 2, 2009. Catherine is survived by her daughters, Cynthia T. and (Joseph) Bogardus of Valatie, Nancy T. and (Stephen) Leonard of Hudson; grandchildren, Paul (Nicole), Matthew, Angel, Christe (Michael), Jesse (Nicole), and Nora (Don); great-grandchildren: Taylor, Jared, Kayla, Joey, Kali, Sofie, Dean and Ruth; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her sister, Marion O'Connor. The family extends sincere thanks to the current and former staff members at Whittier Adult Home and Whittier Skilled Nursing Center for their wonderful and loving care of Catherine. Calling hours will be Sunday, February 17, from 3-6 p.m. at the Sacco-McDonald -Valenti Funeral Home, 700 Town Hall Dr., Hudson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 18, in the Holy Trinity Parish (formerly Saint Mary's) 429 E. Allen St., Hudson. Burial will follow in Cedar Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions in her memory may be to: Columbia-Greene Community Foundation, 4400 Route 23, Hudson, NY, 12534. To leave online condolences visit: www.saccomcdonaldvalenti.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine B. Tiano.
Sacco-McDonald & Valenti-Richards Funeral Home
700 Town Hall Dr
Hudson, NY 12534
(518) 828-5000
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 16, 2019