Bethune, Catherine ATLANTA, Ga. Catherine Bethune, 95 of Albany, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Atlanta, Ga. surrounded by family. Born in South Boston, Va. on July 14, 1924, she was a graduate of Halifax County School System, and retired judicial clerk of New York State. A beloved friend to many and a member of AME Zion Church, Catherine prayed faithfully, lived by her own rules, and loved a good laugh. Her favorite saying was "let it go, give it to God." Mrs. Bethune is survived by her son Gary Bethune of New York, and daughter Denise (Bethune) Ferebee of Georgia. She also leaves a a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren to cherish her memories. She was preceded in death by her husband Sherman Bethune; sons, Ronnie Little, Robert "Bobbie" Williams, and Eric Bethune; and daughters, Laura Singletary and Lorraine Tucker. The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers, condolences, expressions of kindness. A memorial service will be held in Albany at a later date.





