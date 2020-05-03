Catherine Bethune
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bethune, Catherine ATLANTA, Ga. Catherine Bethune, 95 of Albany, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Atlanta, Ga. surrounded by family. Born in South Boston, Va. on July 14, 1924, she was a graduate of Halifax County School System, and retired judicial clerk of New York State. A beloved friend to many and a member of AME Zion Church, Catherine prayed faithfully, lived by her own rules, and loved a good laugh. Her favorite saying was "let it go, give it to God." Mrs. Bethune is survived by her son Gary Bethune of New York, and daughter Denise (Bethune) Ferebee of Georgia. She also leaves a a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren to cherish her memories. She was preceded in death by her husband Sherman Bethune; sons, Ronnie Little, Robert "Bobbie" Williams, and Eric Bethune; and daughters, Laura Singletary and Lorraine Tucker. The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers, condolences, expressions of kindness. A memorial service will be held in Albany at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved