Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine "Cathy" Carey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carey, Catherine "Cathy" MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. Cathy passed away suddenly on March 20, 2020, in California. Cathy had managed a life with Multiple Sclerosis for the past 20 years. She was born in Troy on October 22, 1957, to Edward A. and Catherine M. Carey. At the time of her passing Cathy was a retired dental hygienist employed in Los Angeles, Calif. Cathy was a graduate of St. Jude the Apostle, Class of 1970, CCHS, Class of 1974 and HVCC, Class of 1976. Cathy relocated to California after receiving her degree. She enjoyed her life with friends and family and always by the ocean. Her move encouraged many family members to visit and enjoy all that California had to offer and to stay connected. She loved animals and recently lost her cocker spaniel, Coco in 2019 after 13 years. Cathy was predeceased by her parents; brother, Daniel; and sister, Judith. She is survived by her brothers, Edward (Barbara) and Michael (Nancy); and sister, Ellen (d. Frank) and many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews and beloved friends. A private graveside service will be held at a future date because of the COVID19 virus restrictions. If anyone wishes to make a donation in Cathy's memory may do so to The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) or to a .



Carey, Catherine "Cathy" MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. Cathy passed away suddenly on March 20, 2020, in California. Cathy had managed a life with Multiple Sclerosis for the past 20 years. She was born in Troy on October 22, 1957, to Edward A. and Catherine M. Carey. At the time of her passing Cathy was a retired dental hygienist employed in Los Angeles, Calif. Cathy was a graduate of St. Jude the Apostle, Class of 1970, CCHS, Class of 1974 and HVCC, Class of 1976. Cathy relocated to California after receiving her degree. She enjoyed her life with friends and family and always by the ocean. Her move encouraged many family members to visit and enjoy all that California had to offer and to stay connected. She loved animals and recently lost her cocker spaniel, Coco in 2019 after 13 years. Cathy was predeceased by her parents; brother, Daniel; and sister, Judith. She is survived by her brothers, Edward (Barbara) and Michael (Nancy); and sister, Ellen (d. Frank) and many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews and beloved friends. A private graveside service will be held at a future date because of the COVID19 virus restrictions. If anyone wishes to make a donation in Cathy's memory may do so to The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) or to a . Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations