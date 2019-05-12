Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Domel Pettigrew. View Sign Service Information McDonald and Son Funeral Home - Troy 870 2nd Ave Troy , NY 12182 (518)-235-4741 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM McDonald and Son Funeral Home - Troy 870 2nd Ave Troy , NY 12182 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM St. Ambrose Church Latham , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Pettigrew, Catherine Domel LATHAM Catherine Domel Pettigrew, age 92, of Latham, passed away into the hands of her Lord on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She was born to the late Rose Martin Domel and Charles Domel on October 20, 1926, in Cohoes. Catherine graduated from Cohoes High School in 1944. She was employed as a bookkeeper at Cohoes Carrybag; a secretary at Williams Press in Menands; a proof reader at the NYS Law Reporting Bureau. She retired in 1991 from the NYS Court of Appeals as secretary to the clerk of the court. Catherine was predeceased by her parents and great grandson Kai Skaarup. She is survived by her three children, Cathy Pettigrew (John Ives) Guilderland, N.Y, James Pettigrew (Jeanne) Latham, N.Y., and Lori Pettigrew Abrams (Daniel) Amherst, N.H. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Matthew and Kristen Skaarup, Jason and Loren Pettigrew, Jennifer Waterbury Seymour, and Rocco, Nick and Beau Venaziano; and 13 great-grandchildren. A loving mother and devoted grandmother, Catherine was the happiest when she was surrounded by her family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life and brought her so much joy. She was the rock for her children, always there, listening, caring, loving. She loved the holidays and enjoyed buying gifts for everyone. She was witty and intelligent. Her sharp mind was always ready to engage in a lively discussion with family or friends. She read the newspapers, watched the news faithfully, loved doing crossword puzzles and the Times Union Jumble. She was an exceptional dancer in her younger years and loved to travel. She adored her dog Harley, her constant companion. The family would like to thank her longtime caregiver, Emmy Davey, for the exceptional 15 years of friendship and care she gave our Mom. Mom always said Emmy was her best friend. We would also like to thank her doctor, Charles Sulzman, for the care and attention he showed to her. Calling hours are 4 - 7 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home, 870 Second Ave., Troy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 14, at St. Ambrose Church in Latham at 12 p.m. Internment will follow in Saint Agnes Cemetery in Cohoes. Donations may be made to Homeward Bound Dog Rescue of New York, LLC, 202 Front Street, Schenectady, NY 12305, on behalf of her beloved dog Harley.







