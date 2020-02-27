Guest Book View Sign Service Information DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-4500 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM All Saints on the Hudson Church 121 North Main St. Mechanicville , NY View Map Funeral Mass 12:00 PM All Saints on the Hudson Church 121 North Main St Mechanicville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Zullo, Catherine Elaine MECHANICVILLE Catherine Elaine Zullo, 73 of Railroad Street, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family and friends, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. A native of Troy, she was born on December 15, 1946, and moved to Mechanicville with her late husband Angelo, whom she married on June 29, 1968. She was the daughter of the late Daniel and Catherine Whimple Martuscello. A 1965 graduate of Troy High, Catherine worked for the New York State Department of Motor Vehicle for 31 years retiring in 2000. Not one to sit idle, she then went to work at Toyota of Clifton Park. Upon leaving that position she went to work for the Mechanicville-Stillwater Chamber of Commerce. She truly loved being involved in the betterment of the community in which she lived. So much so that she also encouraged others to participate and, in fact, passed on the love of community service to many others (including the Trexler family). Cathie Zullo is survived by her sister Barbra Romano, brother Daniel Martuscello, both of Troy; her brother-in-law Brian G. Trexler of Mechanicville; in addition to many nieces and nephews including the Trexler children, Anthony Trexler, Vincent Trexler, Brian Trexler and Emma Park, who have played a special role in her life. Cathie was predeceased by her husband Angelo Zullo, who died in 2005; and sisters, Patricia Cavallo and Kimberly Ann Trexler. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 28, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 North Main St., Mechanicville. A funeral Mass will begin at 12 p.m. in All Saints Church, with interment to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Mechanicville Area Community Service Center, 6 S. Main St., Mechanicville, NY, 12118 in respectful memory of Cathie Zullo. To leave condolences and for directions visit







Zullo, Catherine Elaine MECHANICVILLE Catherine Elaine Zullo, 73 of Railroad Street, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family and friends, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. A native of Troy, she was born on December 15, 1946, and moved to Mechanicville with her late husband Angelo, whom she married on June 29, 1968. She was the daughter of the late Daniel and Catherine Whimple Martuscello. A 1965 graduate of Troy High, Catherine worked for the New York State Department of Motor Vehicle for 31 years retiring in 2000. Not one to sit idle, she then went to work at Toyota of Clifton Park. Upon leaving that position she went to work for the Mechanicville-Stillwater Chamber of Commerce. She truly loved being involved in the betterment of the community in which she lived. So much so that she also encouraged others to participate and, in fact, passed on the love of community service to many others (including the Trexler family). Cathie Zullo is survived by her sister Barbra Romano, brother Daniel Martuscello, both of Troy; her brother-in-law Brian G. Trexler of Mechanicville; in addition to many nieces and nephews including the Trexler children, Anthony Trexler, Vincent Trexler, Brian Trexler and Emma Park, who have played a special role in her life. Cathie was predeceased by her husband Angelo Zullo, who died in 2005; and sisters, Patricia Cavallo and Kimberly Ann Trexler. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 28, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 North Main St., Mechanicville. A funeral Mass will begin at 12 p.m. in All Saints Church, with interment to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Mechanicville Area Community Service Center, 6 S. Main St., Mechanicville, NY, 12118 in respectful memory of Cathie Zullo. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 27, 2020

