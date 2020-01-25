|
|
Curran, Catherine Elizabeth LOUDONVILLE Catherine Elizabeth "Kay" Curran, 82 of Loudonville, beloved wife of John "Jack" Curran, died peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Albany Medical Center, with her family by her side. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 3-6 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 27, at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd., Loudonville. A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020