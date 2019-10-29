FLETCHER Catherine On the anniversary of the day you went away. Today is such a painful day full of sadness and grief for us. As we mourn the moment you left us, recalling how life used to be. You have always been special to us. Our lives haven't been the same since you said goodbye. The bond we share will never end, even though we are apart. We find comfort with all your memories deep within our hearts. This heartfelt message is for you. We miss you more than words can say. The world lost someone precious on the day you went away (we know you got this). Until we meet again Your Husband, Desmond and Daughter, Tisha.



