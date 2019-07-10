Hackel, Catherine "Kay" LATHAM Catherine "Kay" Hackel, 96 of Latham, passed away peacefully after a long life on Friday, July 5, 2019, in her residence at Schuyler Ridge Residential Healthcare in Clifton Park. Born in Albany on November 29, 1922, Catherine was the daughter of the late Nicholas Schuls and Marie Egner. She was the devoted wife to the late Robert W. Hackel. They were married 37 years until his passing in 1997. Kay was a lifelong resident of Latham and in her past time, enjoyed bingo, crosswords and playing slot machines. Loving mother of the late Edward Hackel, Barbara Hackel, Robert Hackel Jr., Linda Williams, Janet Burrough, Walter Ego, Paul Ego, Cathy Krug, and Cindy Morris. Cherished grandmother of numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Kay's family would especially like to thank the staff of Schuyler Ridge and Community Hospice for their loving care and support. Relatives and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. Prayers will be offered at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 12, in Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Community Hospice Foundation of Albany. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 10, 2019