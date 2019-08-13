Hulihan, Catherine TROY In the loving care of her family, Catherine (Vandenburgh) Hulihan, passed on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Born in Troy, she was predeceased by her parents, Thomas E. and Ann (Graham) Hulihan; and her brother, Thomas E. "Tucker" Hulihan III. A nearly life-long resident of the 'Burgh, she had retired from clerical work for Rensselaer County Social Services and Catholic Central High School. Cate was the beloved mother of Catherine (Josef) Allain, Paul (Karlene) Vandenburgh, Mark (Amy) Vandenburgh, Tod (Donna) Vandenburgh, Jay Vandenburgh, Jan (Edward) Louden, and Kevin (Kay) Vandenburgh. She was a devoted grandmother to 20 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her best friend of 73 years, Marion Schongar. Calling hours for Cate will be on Tuesday, August 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home, 870 Second Ave., Troy. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church, 525 Fourth Ave., Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lansingburgh Boys and Girls Club, 501 Fourth Ave., Troy, NY, 12182. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 13, 2019