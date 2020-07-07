Deerfield, Catherine J. TROY Catherine J. Deerfield, 54 of Troy, entered into eternal life on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the Van Rensselaer Manor surrounded by her loving family after a long illness. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of Margaret Manning Deerfield and the late John J. Deerfield Jr. Catherine was formerly employed with the New York State Dept. of Taxation and Finance. She was an avid baker and loved cooking especially for the priests at St. Joseph's Church in Troy. In addition to her mother she is survived by her siblings, Cheryl (Mike) Cwenar, and John "Jay" (Patty) Deerfield III; her nephew Anthony (Emily) Cwenar; and her grandniece and nephew, Grace and Noah Cwenar. In following with Catherines wishes, funeral services will be private.