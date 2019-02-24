Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine "Lois" Kenney. View Sign









Kenney, Catherine "Lois" CLIFTON PARK Catherine "Lois" Kenney, 84, passed away peacefully at home on February 16, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Born on July 14, 1934, in Troy, Lois was the daughter of the late Joseph F. Kenney and Catherine Ryan Kenney. Lois attended R.P.I. and The College of Saint Rose where she earned her bachelor's degree. After taking time to raise her young family, she resumed her professional career as a budget analyst for New York State. Lois was the devoted mother of Marylois Theophel, Richard (Collette) Theophel, Mark Theophel, Michael Theophel, and Kathleen (Chris) Gardiner. She was the loving grandmother of Michael, Nicholas, and Joseph Otonowski; Collette, Richard, and Bryan Theophel; Mark and Christine Theophel; Christopher, Michael, and Katherine Gardiner; as well as a great-grandmother to several who brought her much joy. Lois is also survived by her sister, Adele Leonard, who has been a friend and support; her brother-in-law, Bud Leonard; and special nephew, Hal Stritt. Lois was predeceased by her sister, Ann Kenney as well as several cousins and a few close friends. Those who were lucky to have known Lois will remember her benevolent nature, compassionate spirit, and tender heart. Her favorite memories were made spending time with her family, especially her son Michael, with whom she shared a special bond. She was known for her enduring smile and witty sense of humor as well as her love for reading and crossword puzzles. Lois had a beautiful essence and will be dearly missed. The family would like to express gratitude to Hospice of Saratoga County for the professional services provided with gentleness and concern. The interment will be private at the convenience of the family with a celebration of Lois's life to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Arc of Rensselaer County at 79 102nd St., Troy, NY 12180 or a . To leave a special message for the family online, please visit NewcomerAlbany.com Funeral Home New Comer Cremations & Funerals

181 Troy Schenectady Road

Watervliet , NY 12189

(518) 272-2824 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations