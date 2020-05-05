Kirstel, Catherine "Jane" ROTTERDAM On April 13, 2020, Jane died at home in Rotterdam, after a long illness. Jane was born on August 30, 1931, in Hyannis, Mass. to the late Thacher Hallet and late Esther Cook Hallet. Jane graduated from Brown University Phi Beta Kappa. She was awarded her Master of Fine Arts degree in fine art with a concentration in printmaking from SUNY Albany. She was a popular and excellent teacher. Her work was unique, beautiful, and relevant. It is held in several private homes and was exhibited in many locations; among them a gallery in Washington, D.C. and an alumni invitational show at SUNY Albany. She volunteered at the Landis Arboretum and as an art therapist at the Capital District Psychiatric Center. She became a full-time therapist at Ellis Hospital where she worked for many years. Jane loved and studied nature in all its forms and enjoyed hikes in woods and fields, birding, and horseback riding. She designed, created and maintained lovely gardens at her country home in Altamont. She was an accomplished woodworker. Jane was a dear friend, grandmother, and teacher. She is survived by her loving step-grandchildren, Joshua and Zachary Dennis; cherished friend Margaret Mulbury; her devoted friend and student Mailyn MacBride; and her loyal and beloved dog Bee Gee. Jane requested that no services be held and we have honored her wishes. To leave a special message for the family online please visit, NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 5, 2020.