May, Catherine L. ALBANY Catherine L. Moton May, 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Born and raised in Coeymans, Catherine was the daughter of the late John and Susie Moton. Catherine was a member of the MNT Baptist Church in Albany. Catherine was predeceased by her husbands, Joe Brown and Samuel May; five sisters and two brothers. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, October 7, in the Grove Cemetery, Coeymans. Contributions may be made in memory of Catherine to the MNT Mission Baptist Church, 100 Second St., Albany, NY, 12210-2516.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 6, 2019