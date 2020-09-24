Mosher, Catherine L. SNYDER'S LAKE Catherine L. Mosher of Snyder's Lake, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in her home on September 22, 2020. She took her last breath where she took her first on July 18, 1937, at the site of her family's summer camp "Shady Knoll" on Snyder's Lake. She and her beloved husband, Tom, spent each summer there with their children before deciding to call Snyder's Lake home year-round. In August 1993, they rebuilt, creating a new place for past and future generations to share in their "Heaven on Earth." Cathy was the daughter of the late Charles and Nell Brady McDermott. She was raised in Albany and was a graduate of Philip Schuyler High School. Cathy is survived by four sons and two daughters: Thomas A. Mosher Jr., Lori (Tom) Tapper, Joseph (Rebecca) Mosher, Pamela Hogan, John (Kerry) Mosher, and Michael (Ellen) Mosher. She is also survived by her precious grandchildren: Thomas A. Mosher III, Ryan (Courtney) Tapper, Cynthia (Champ) Tapper-Peralta, David (Tia), Elizabeth, Jacob, and Jennifer Mosher, Olivia and Sophia Hogan, Meghan and Daniel Mosher, and Christian, Matthew and Kateri Mosher; and the ones who gave her the role of a lifetime as Gigi: Julian Tapper, Ariana and Giana Catherine Mosher, and Tallulah Tapper-Peralta. Cathy was predeceased by the love of her life, Thomas A. Mosher, who she loved "a bushel and a peck." She was also predeceased by four sisters: Marion Schaffer, Ann McDermott, Doris Cushman, and Janet O'Donnell Schultz; and seven brothers: Charles, John, James, Robert, Edward, Richard, and Thomas McDermott. Cathy was the secretary at the Church of St. Vincent de Paul in Albany for 26 years, retiring in 2002. She was a member of the Albany Columbiettes Council #173, Sunset Afternooners Bowling League, and the Senior Bowling League in Wynantskill. She was also a charter member of the former Sandpipers Golf League. Cathy enjoyed going to the many activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her final summer on Snyder's Lake was spent with the people she loved the most, reminiscing on Shady Knoll and creating new memories that her family will carry with them forever. Her love and faith carried her through to her final days and she will forever be in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations and Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie on Friday, September 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral Mass will be held privately. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Please consider making a donation in Catherine's name to The Community Hospice: The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or online at communityhospice.org/donate
. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
.