Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Stoliker, Catherine L. COLONIE Catherine L. Stoliker, age 72, passed away at home with her loving family by her side on October 7, 2019, after a long illness. Catherine was born in Albany and graduated from Albany High School in 1964.Cathy spent years as contractor cashier at the Home Depot on Washington Avenue Extension which she loved. She loved cooking shows and trying new recipes. She enjoyed watching old T.V. sitcoms. She is survived by her loving partner of 26 years, Daniel Ray; two daughters, Noreen Sharkey and Patricia A. Diffenbach (Daniel); a son, Joseph D. Sharkey (Tara); five grandchildren, Jenna, Chelsie, Daniella, Trevor and Joseph R.; and a great-grandson, James. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours on Thursday, October 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A service will follow at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to your local dialysis center.

