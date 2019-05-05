Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine L. "Nonie" Strubel. View Sign Service Information DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-4500 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 6:30 PM St. Luke's on the Hill 40 McBride Rd Mechanicville , NY View Map Funeral Mass 6:45 PM Luke's on the Hill 40 McBride Rd Mechanicville , NY View Map Burial 10:00 AM Hudson View Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Strubel, Catherine L. "Nonie" MECHANICVILLE Catherine L. "Nonie" Strubel, 89 of West St, died peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Schuyler Ridge Nursing Home, with her loving family at her side. Born in Mechanicville on April 14, 1930, daughter of the late John and Emma Adams Garland, she was a 1948 graduate of Mechanicville High School. Nonie worked as a waitress for several area restaurants including the Lobster Pound in Latham for several years and most notably as a counter waitress for the former Val's Diner on South Main Street in Mechanicville. She also worked for N.Y.S. as a clerical worker before retiring in the early 2000's. Nonie enjoyed knitting, crocheting, bowling, horseracing, watching pro golf and her beloved N.Y. Mets. Most of all, she loved her children and grandchildren and treasured the time she spent with them. The Strubel family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Schuyler Ridge Nursing Home, Community Hospice and especially her caring and dependable caregivers Kathy and son Thomas Guerrero. Survivors include her six children, Max Strubel (Nena Donovan) of W. Hartford, Conn., Rebecca (James) Eacker, Dawn (Gary "Dok") Sweeney and Wendy (Kevin) Connors all of Mechanicville, Lisa Strubel of Portland, Ore. and John (Sharon) Strubel of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; grandchildren, Kara, Danny and Halley, Kevin (Ashley), Mark, and Sean (Sara), Kevin (Maura), Eric (Allison), Dustin, Joshua and Samuel (Monica) and Miles; along with great-grandchildren, Carter, Parker, Katalina, Cohen, Liam, Max, Jane and Greta; a sister Rosemary Delano; sister-in-law Rose Garland; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, William "Billy" and John "Jack" Garland; and her former husband John "Gerry" Strubel. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 3 - 6:30 p.m.at St. Luke's on the Hill, 40 McBride Rd, Mechanicville, NY 12118. A mass will follow at the church beginning at approximately 6:45 p.m. Burial in the Hudson View Cemetery will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Building Fund, 40 McBride Rd, Mechanicville, NY or the Mechanicville Area Community Service Center, PO Box 30, Mechanicville, NY 12118. Visit







