Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12505 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Road Colonie , NY Celebration of Life 9:00 AM St. Clare's Church 1947 Central Ave. Colonie , NY Obituary

Andi, Catherine M. COLONIE Catherine M. Andi, 63 of Colonie, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Ellis Hospital with her loving family by her side. Cathy has been reunited with her son, Ryan, who has been guarding over the family since 2016; and her husband Tim, who passed away March 3, 2019. Ryan and Tim pulled out a chair for Cathy at the table of the Lord. Born in Schenectady on January 15, 1956, Catherine was the daughter of the late Thomas and Marion (Hannon) Hartnett. She was raised in Schenectady and received her education from Notre Dame High School and Central City Business Institute in Syracuse. For the last 10 years, she worked for the State of New York in the Dept. of Financial Services where she was due to retire in March 2020. Cathy was a member and a communicant of St. Clare's Church in Colonie. Cathy enjoyed spending time with her family, going on vacations, spending time at the beach, and backyard barbeques. Survivors include her daughter, Shannon M. Andi of Saratoga Springs; and her brothers, Timothy (Catherine) Hartnett, Dennis Hartnett, and Thomas Hartnett. Cathy was predeceased by her son Ryan (2016); and her husband Tim (2019); as well as her parents. Relatives and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Monday, September 30, in St. Clare's Church, 1947 Central Ave., Colonie. Interment will be in Memory Gardens next to her husband and near her son. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Tim and Ryan Andi Scholarship Fund, c/o Trustco Bank, 34 Congress St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. To leave a special message for the family, please visit







