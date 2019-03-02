Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Catherine M. Coates


Coates, Catherine M. WEST SAND LAKE Catherine M. Coates, 94 of West Sand Lake, died Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the Ludder's Country Home. Catherine was born in East Greenbush to the late John and Catherine Bunk Coates. She retired after 35 years as an office worker for Bank of America. Katie most enjoyed her New York Lottery Scratch offs every Sunday, winning more often than not. She spent time reading the Evangelist and her prayer book cover to cover. She was adored by all the employees of the Ludder's Country Home who put up with her devilish ways. Catherine was predeceased by her brothers, Stanley Coates, and John Coates; and sister, Agnes Sager. She is survived by her nephews, George Sager and his wife Barbara, who was like a daughter to Catherine, and John Coates Jr.; and nieces, Donna Matysick, Denise Teal, Darlene Sears, Margaret Mackin, and Catherine Lifite. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours on Tuesday, March 5, from 9 - 11 a.m. in the Church of The Holy Spirit, 667 Columbia Tpke., East Greenbush, followed by a Mass of Christian Death and Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Albany.
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
