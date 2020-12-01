1/1
Catherine M. Groesbeck
Groesbeck, Catherine M. TROY Catherine M. Groesbeck, 82, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Christian P. and Catherine (Mahar) Koonz. Catherine was a loving and dedicated homemaker for many years before returning to the workforce, where she was a custodian for over 10 years at the University at Albany, a position she retired from. Catherine loved to play bingo, but her family was first and foremost her priority and she loved spending time with them. She is survived by her husband Richard Groesbeck; her children, Kimberly (Frank) Aguado, Tamara (James) Craig, Pamela Groesbeck, Diana (David) Edelson, Richard Groesbeck Jr. and Heather Groesbeck; 14 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; as well as her sister Deborah (John) Minkler; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Catherine was predeceased by her grandson Ralph Biance; and her siblings, Ann Marie Symonds and Christian P. Koonz Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family on Thursday, December 3, from 10-11:30 a.m. in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 125 Eagle St., Albany. Catherine's funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at the conclusion of the visitation. In accordance with mandated health guidelines, all guests must wear masks and social distance and contract tracing will be required. Inurnment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Catherine's memory to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110. Online condolences may be offered to Catherine's family at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
