Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary's Church of Crescent
86 Church Hill Road
Waterford, NY
Interment
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Long Lake Cemetery
Long Lake, NY
1934 - 2019
Catherine M. McGuire Obituary
McGuire, Catherine M. HALFMOON Catherine M. McGuire, 85 of Halfmoon, beloved wife of the late Joseph McGuire, entered eternal life on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, with her family by her side. Born in Watervliet on January 17, 1934, along with her identical twin sister Carolyn, she was the daughter of the late Edward J. and Catherine (Burns) Crall. She was a forklift operator for many years employed by General Electric Company in Waterford, before retiring. Survivors include her son Stanley Golembieski; daughters, Margaret (Gene) Morrissey, Victoria (David) Snide, and Claire Smith; and her cherished grandchildren, Courtney (Hector) DeJesus, Cassandra Dickinson, Adam Corey-Smith, Andrew Snide and Rachel Corey-Smith. Catherine is also survived by four great-grandchildren. She leaves behind several nieces, especially remembering her niece Kathleen (Robert) Bullock, and grandnieces, Karen (Joe) Pelletier, and Kathryn Bullock. Catherine was preceded in death by her siblings, Carolyn (Raymond) Holoboski, Marge McLaren, and Edward Crall; as well as her granddaughters, Megan Golembieski, and Shannon Smith. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 7, at 9 a.m. in St. Mary's Church of Crescent, 86 Church Hill Road, Waterford. Interment will be alongside her beloved husband Joseph in the Long Lake Cemetery, in Long Lake N.Y. on Monday, October 7, at 1 p.m. She will be reunited once again with Joe, Carolyn, and Ray. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, October 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
