Zupan, Catherine P. ALBANY Catherine P. Zupan, passed away peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital on Monday, September 16, 2019. She devoted her life and much of her personal time to the service and well-being of others. Kate graduated from Ravena Coeymans Selkirk High School and Albany Business College. She loved to cook and bake, especially around the holidays. Kate was a bookkeeper with Interstate Commodities in Troy for over 40 years. In addition, she was also a bookkeeper with her family business, Zupan Lumber and Logging, in Selkirk. A former member of St. Patrick's Church, in Ravena, she was a member of its Rosary Society and served on many committees at the church. She was also an active member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, a member of the Ladies of Charity and the Bethlehem Historical Association. Kate was a communicant of St. Mary's Church and was a member of the church Rosary Society and Senior Program where she was a eucharistic minister and telephone committee volunteer. She was predeceased by her parents, Nicholas and Anna Zupan; brothers, Michael and John; and sister-in-law Pauline Zupan. She is survived by her sister Marion Zrelak; sister-in-law Barbara Zupan; and nephews, John (Bonita) and Nicholas (Carol) Zupan. Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Historic St. Mary's Church, 10 Lodge St., Albany, NY, 12207.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 18, 2019