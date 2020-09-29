Perrotta, Catherine "Babe" MECHANICVILLE Catherine "Babe" Perrotta, 97 of Chestnut Street, died Saturday morning, September 26, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, after an extended illness. A native and lifelong resident of Mechanicville, she was born on August 1, 1923, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Federico. For several years she worked at the former Marshall Ray and also Cluetts both of Troy. Along with her husband of 72 years, Nick, she proudly raised her two sons and was the caretaker for her father and mother-in-law for years. "Babe" was the neighborhood mom to all her sons friends, nieces and nephews and anyone who needed something to eat or drink. For many years, Babe oversaw a number of children whose parents needed to work away from home. Many of those, now grown adults, kept that loving relationship with Mrs. Perrotta. She and husband Nick had the good fortune to have spent 27 years wintering in Florida, until their health kept them home. A devoted N.Y. Yankees fan, a former bowler and bocci ball player, Babe took up golfing, and had two hole-in-ones in Florida. Married to a celebrated city all sports athlete, mother of two excellent ball players, Babe's best moments were watching and following her men play their sports, and she kept scrapbooks for all. She later carried that interest on to her grandkids. A communicant of Assumption-St. Paul Church and the local Senior Dante club, Babe was also so proud of her daughters-in-law, grandchildren and a nearly one-year-old great-grandson. Sadly predeceased by her husband, Nicolo "Nick" Perrotta who died on December 30, 2019, she was also the last sibling of the Federico family, which included Philomena Canale, Antoinette Iler, Mary Codotemache and brothers Sam, Bruno, infant Dominick and Joseph "Cup" Federico. Survivors include sons and their wives, Nicholas and Janet Perrotta of Saratoga Springs, and Paul and Kyle Perrotta of Niskayuna; beloved grandchildren, Justin, Adam (Amy Meyerson), Lindsay and Max Perrotta; great-grandson Wesley Perrotta; and sister-in-law Mary "Babe" Federico, along with many nieces, nephews and their families. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville, with a service at 7 p.m. Burial in St. Paul's Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 concerns, mask wearing and social distancing procedures will be mandatory at all services. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the M.H.S. Athletic Hall of Fame, Kniskern Avenue, Mechanicville, in memory of Catherine "Babe" Perrotta. To leave a condolence message or for directions, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com