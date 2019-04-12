Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Catherine "Kay" Purritano


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Purritano, Catherine "Kay" LATHAM Catherine Elizabeth "Kay" Purritano, 81, beloved wife of the late Francis A. Purritano, passed away on April 10, 2019. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd, Latham. Kay's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, in St. Ambrose Church, 347 Old Loudon Rd, Latham with Father Brian Kelly officiating. A full obituary will appear in Saturday and Sunday's paper. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 12, 2019
