Services
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
8:15 AM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary’s Church
Crescent, NY
View Map
More Obituaries for Catherine Favreau
Catherine R. Favreau

Catherine R. Favreau Obituary
Favreau, Catherine R. CRESCENT Catherine R. Favreau, 96 of Fire House Road, died on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at her residence. Born in Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late Omer and Marie Chouinard Marcil. She was educated at the former St. Joseph's School and Keveny Memorial Academy in Cohoes. She had resided in West Crescent for the past 62 years. In her teenage years, Catherine worked at the Swan Knit in Cohoes and later at the former Cohoes Hospital. She was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the West Crescent Fire Department and was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Crescent and a former member of its Rosary Society. Catherine was the widow of Paul L. Favreau who died in 1993. She was the loving mother of Thomas Favreau of Saratoga Springs, Janet Pitt (Robert) of South Carolina, Paula Brass of Waterford, Roger Favreau of Clifton Park, Wayne Favreau (Steve Carver) of New Mexico, Allen Favreau (Tina) of Middle Grove and Irene Sokolowski (Frank) of Halfmoon. She was the sister of Elizabeth "Dolly" Turpin of Clifton Park, Jeanne Vanderhoff of Albany and the late Theresa and Anna Mae Lavigne, Rose Marie Soulier and Bernadette Turpin. She was the proud grandmother of 18 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be on Thursday at 8:15 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 9 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Crescent. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 9, 2019
