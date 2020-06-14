Catherine R. Lawrence
Lawrence, Catherine R. ALBANY Catherine R. Lawrence, 77, entered eternal life on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Catherine Doran Reinfurt. Catherine retired after 26 years with Albany County as a senior welfare analyst. Although her greatest joy in life was her grandchildren, Catherine enjoyed cruises and trips to Saratoga. She was the beloved mother of William S. Triola (Sharon), Jeffrey Triola (Vanessa), Anthony Triola (Darlene), Daniel Lawrence (Megan) and Jason Lawrence (Brenna); cherished grandmother of Eric Triola, Billy Triola, Brian Triola, Matthew Triola, Madison Lawrence, Christopher Lawrence, Sydney Grace Lawrence and Ryan Rose Lawrence. She is also survived by her twin sister Mary Smith (Don); beloved aunt of Chris Lyons, Tracy Jarrett and Michele Smith. Funeral services will be held privately. Those wishing to remember Catherine in a special way may send a contribution to Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany, NY, 12206. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 14, 2020.
