Catherine R. Zalucki

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine R. Zalucki.
Service Information
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY
12189
(518)-272-2824
Obituary
Send Flowers

Zalucki, Catherine R. TROY Catherine R. Zalucki, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late William and Catherine Sebranski. Catherine was predeceased by her husband, Leo Zalucki; and her companion of many years, Bob Daigneault. Catherine enjoyed arts and crafts, reading and had a beautiful voice and would sing to everyone in the nursing home. Above all, Catherine loved being with her family. She had a great personality and would make friends everywhere she went. Catherine is survived by her daughter, Rita Zalucki; and her grandson Matthew Zalucki. Catherine will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Catherine's name to the . To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.