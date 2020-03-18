Zalucki, Catherine R. TROY Catherine R. Zalucki, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late William and Catherine Sebranski. Catherine was predeceased by her husband, Leo Zalucki; and her companion of many years, Bob Daigneault. Catherine enjoyed arts and crafts, reading and had a beautiful voice and would sing to everyone in the nursing home. Above all, Catherine loved being with her family. She had a great personality and would make friends everywhere she went. Catherine is survived by her daughter, Rita Zalucki; and her grandson Matthew Zalucki. Catherine will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Catherine's name to the . To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 18, 2020