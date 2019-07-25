Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine "Calf" Rekemeyer. View Sign Service Information Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc 2691 Ny Highway 43 Averill Park , NY 12018 (518)-674-3100 Memorial Mass 11:00 AM St. Henry's Church 39 Old Route 66 Averill Park , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rekemeyer, Catherine "Calf" AVERILL PARK Catherine "Calf" Rekemeyer, 63, of Sheer Road passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at her beloved home after a courageously fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Born and raised in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Norinne Carley Metsker; and the wife of Thomas Rekemeyer for 37 years. Catherine was a graduate of Cardinal McCloskey High School, class of 1974. She retired after 40 years of dedication to the N.Y.S. Department of Education in 2014. Calf was a lover of all things, especially gardening, the beach, and crafting. Her faith and love for God gave her so much strength and grace when faced with difficulties, especially her illness, and her positivity and attitude were remarkable. Above all she adored her family and friends. The epitome of a people person, she lit up a room and her presence was truly special. Survivors, in addition to her husband Thomas, include daughters, Jessica (Jonathan) Newman of Castleton and Amanda (Jonathan Shea) Rekemeyer of New York City; brother and sisters, Allen Metsker, Christine (Michael) Palmer and Robin Metsker all of Albany; cherished grandson Jack Patrick Newman; lifelong friends Cheryl Meyers of Troy and Maria Martin of Averill Park and several nieces and nephews. She was a great friend to many and will live on through all. Catherine was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Norinne; aunt Dot Bailey; stepson Justin Lee Rekemeyer; and sister-in-law Mary Geary. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial Mass at 11 a.m. on July 26, in St. Henry's Church, 39 Old Route 66, Averill Park. Inurnment will follow the service in St. Henry's Cemetery. Donations in memory of Catherine may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. Visit







Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.