Manny, Catherine Ruth WATERVLIET Catherine Ruth Collins Manny, 90, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital in Troy surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Troy on November 30, 1928, the daughter of the late Timothy L. Collins and Emma Loretta Ryan Collins. Ruth was a 1946 graduate of Catholic Central High School. She worked for the N.Y. Telephone Company in the directory department from 1946-1952. She married her beloved late husband, Harry J. Manny on April 8, 1951, in the Sacred Heart Church in Troy. She later was employed by the N.Y.S. Tax Department for one year and the N.Y.S. Health Department Labs & Research for 13 years before retiring in 1991. She was a communicant of the former Sacred Heart of Mary Church and later the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church both in Watervliet. She was the loving and devoted mother of four children, Debra Ann Duff of Albany, Mark Stephen Manny of Saratoga Springs, Lynnette Marie (Timothy) Gannon of Johnsonville and the late Cynthia Margaret Scott who died in 2006; adored grandmother of Lydia Scott (Mark) Roy of Idaho, Jane Scott Anderson of Colorado, William J. Scott and A. Wesley Scott of Arkansas, Ross J. Duff of Watervliet, Kevin T. Gannon of Stillwater, Connor M. Gannon of Cortland and Ryan H. Gannon of Johnsonville; great-grandmother of Haley, Gavin, Trevor, Lance, Aidan and Madison Renee; sister of T. Leo (Jane) Collins of Latham, Ann T. Collins of Cohoes and the late Mary A. Larkin and M. Doris Collins. She is also survived by several loved nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family at the Parker Bros. Memorial in Watervliet followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wildwood Programs, 1190 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham, NY, 12110. Condolence book at











