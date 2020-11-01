Spagnola, Catherine ALBANY Catherine "Katie" (Pannitti) Spagnola, 90, passed away on October 29, 2020, at Delmar Center. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Carmine and Mary (Farnacci) Pannitti. Mrs. Spagnola worked as a clerk for the N.Y.S. Department of Education and was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church (formerly St. James). She was predeceased by her husband Patrick "Patsy" Spagnola. She is survived by her son Paul Spagnola and his wife Donna; and her granddaughter Stacey Lynn Spagnola. Out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19, funeral services will be held privately. She will be buried next to her husband in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Due to her love of animals the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave. Menands, NY, 12204. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
.