Lasky, Catherine T. TROY Catherine T. Lasky, 91 of Lansingburgh, passed peacefully on April 14, 2019, at the Barnwell Nursing Center in Valatie. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret Butler Burroughs; and the devoted wife of 48 years to the late Walter Lasky Sr. who passed on April 11, 1999. Mrs. Lasky was a graduate of Troy High School, class of 46 and was retired from the former Leonard Hospital where she worked as a secretary. She was a member of St. Augustine's Church and was a past vice president of the Mothers Club of St. Augustine's School. Always thinking of others, she was a volunteer at the Cornerstone Community Church "Clothes Closet" in Lansingburgh. She loved spending time with her family and friends and will be missed by all. Survivors include her daughters, Christine Lasky and Kathleen Mulholland (Thomas); sons, Walter Lasky Jr., Martin Lasky (the late Alma) and David Lasky (Samantha); her sister Ann Tymeson; grandchildren, Eric, Justin, Brendan, Meagan and Bryan; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Cameran, Jenna, Maverick, and Francis; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Catherine was predeceased by her siblings, Eileen Burroughs, Mary Gillespie, Patrick Burroughs, John Burroughs, Edmund Burroughs, Margaret Sage, Joseph Burroughs and Thomas Burroughs. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 24, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. The interment will be in St. John's Cemetery in Troy. Friends are invited and may call at the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home, 870 Second Avenue (124th and 125th Streets) in Lansingburgh on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. For online condolences, please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 21, 2019