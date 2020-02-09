|
White, Catherine (Shearer) KNOX Catherine (Shearer) White, 55 of the town of Knox, passed away at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by her loving family on February 6, 2020, following a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in Jacksonville, Fla. in 1964, Catherine graduated from Voorheesville High School and Marymount University with a B.A. in finance. She was a beloved and supportive wife to her husband of almost 35 years, Eric, and she dedicated her life to raising and nurturing their three children, David, Christopher and Jodi. A gentle and caring person with a wonderful smile, she liked making life better for others and helping those in need. She stayed active in various community activities including the altar guild and vestry over the years at both Christ Church Duanesburg and more recently, St. Boniface in Guilderland. She enjoyed crafts, in particular cross stitch, as well as walks in the woods, swimming, kayaking, and camping in the Adirondacks. She is survived by her husband Eric; their three children, David (Victoria) of Longmont, Colo., Christopher of Grand Island, N.Y., and Jodi (Wyatt) Moller also of Knox; as well as her parents, Doug and Judy Shearer of Florida; sister Laura (John) Senecal; brothers, Wayne (Eliz), Andrew (Melissa) and Matt (Kathy); sister-in-law Kathy (Tim) Norton; and brother-in-law Randy (Peg) White; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles and many friends. She was loved by all. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 12, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main St., Altamont. A memorial service will be held in St. Boniface Episcopal Church, Guilderland on Thursday, February 13, at 11 a.m. Donations may be made in her name to St. Boniface Episcopal Church, 5148 Western Ave., Guilderland, NY, 12084. To view a full obituary in the near future, or to express words of comfort, kindly visit fredendallfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020