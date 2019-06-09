Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cathleen Ann Bieling. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bieling, Cathleen Ann ATHENS, Ga. On Sunday, May 19, 2019, Cathleen Ann Bieling went to be with the Lord, surrounded by her six children, after two years battling lung cancer. She would have it no other way. Her children and grandchildren meant the world to her. She was born on March 16, 1947, in Rochester. A woman loved and respected, she opened the door of her home and heart to many. Cathy provided a listening ear, rich in love, care and respect, yet of modest means. She was loved and respected by her colleagues at Sage art department where she worked for many years, finding her love for the arts, and fostering students to fulfill their passion. She shared her interests with her children, especially her love of reading, baking and the importance of family. She leaves behind her beloved sister Susan Tierson, her daughter Tiffany, and her husband Johan Joubert. Also, her children, son Fletcher McTaggart, wife Ariel, and daughter Cara; daughter Heather Bryan, husband Heath, and children, Dylan, Jake and Tyler; daughter Malinda Jentsch, husband Peter and children Grace, Ella, Hudson and Steffen; and daughter Collen Nixon, husband Mike and children Taylor, Madison and Lexi; and stepchildren, Lori Child, husband Drew, children Kathryn and Joshua; and David and Misty Bieling and children Nate and Eli; and numerous cousins she adored. A Mass will be held on June 22, at 10 a.m. in St. Edward's Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd, Clifton Park.



Bieling, Cathleen Ann ATHENS, Ga. On Sunday, May 19, 2019, Cathleen Ann Bieling went to be with the Lord, surrounded by her six children, after two years battling lung cancer. She would have it no other way. Her children and grandchildren meant the world to her. She was born on March 16, 1947, in Rochester. A woman loved and respected, she opened the door of her home and heart to many. Cathy provided a listening ear, rich in love, care and respect, yet of modest means. She was loved and respected by her colleagues at Sage art department where she worked for many years, finding her love for the arts, and fostering students to fulfill their passion. She shared her interests with her children, especially her love of reading, baking and the importance of family. She leaves behind her beloved sister Susan Tierson, her daughter Tiffany, and her husband Johan Joubert. Also, her children, son Fletcher McTaggart, wife Ariel, and daughter Cara; daughter Heather Bryan, husband Heath, and children, Dylan, Jake and Tyler; daughter Malinda Jentsch, husband Peter and children Grace, Ella, Hudson and Steffen; and daughter Collen Nixon, husband Mike and children Taylor, Madison and Lexi; and stepchildren, Lori Child, husband Drew, children Kathryn and Joshua; and David and Misty Bieling and children Nate and Eli; and numerous cousins she adored. A Mass will be held on June 22, at 10 a.m. in St. Edward's Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd, Clifton Park. Published in Albany Times Union on June 9, 2019

