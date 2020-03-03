Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cathleen M. Daley. View Sign Service Information DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-4500 Burial 1:00 PM Saratoga National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Daley, Cathleen M. MECHANICVILLE Cathleen M. Daley, 68, of Dewey Ave., passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's, in the loving company of her devoted family. Born in Hoosick Falls on April 4, 1951, she was the daughter of Dominick Carelli of Mechanicville and the late Mary Carelli. Cathleen graduated from Catholic Central High School and later attended Maria College where she received her nursing degree, graduating magma cum laude, then her bachelor's at Regents College and her master's at the University of Phoenix. Cathy was an R.N. for St. Peter's Hospital, Albany for over 40 years. There, she specialized in heart failure nursing and was a leader in the creation of the hospital's congestive heart failure education program. She was invited to speak at many hospitals near and far and also wrote or co-wrote several heart health articles in her career. Many of Cathy's colleagues credit her for their passion and ambition to become the best nurse they could. At home, she loved home renovation projects, gardening, time spent with her lovable dogs Daisy Mae and Ginny Lee and she also enjoyed horses and riding when she was younger. A genuinely kind, loving and wonderful person, Cathy was loved by all who knew her. Survivors in addition to her father include her husband Gerald "Jerry" Daley, with whom she just celebrated 50 years of marriage this past October 4th; sons, Michael(Amy) Daley of Mechanicville and Timothy (Ana) Daley of Raleigh, N.C.; grandchildren, Emma, Michael, Madison, Colin, Caitlyn and Carson Daley; sister Donna Carelli; brother Dominic (Jill) Carelli; and several nieces and nephews. Also nephew Greg and Marie Miller, who were a great support team for her and Jerry over the last several months. A burial service will be conducted on Thursday at 1 p.m. in Saratoga National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive at Cemetery entrance by 12:45 p.m. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , Heart Failure Research, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451, in loving memory of Cathleen M. Daley. To leave condolences and for cemetery directions visit







