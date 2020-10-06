Face, Cathleen R. EAST NASSAU Cathleen R. Face, 52 of East Nassau, passed away on September 30, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Pittsfield, Mass., she was the daughter of Wayne H. Face Sr. and the late Martha (Mulcahy) Face. Cathleen was a graduate of New Lebanon High School, was employed by Larabee Fuels for 10 years and was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Nassau. She is survived by her father Wayne H. Face Sr.; brother, Wayne H. Face Jr.; sister, Ann Marie Face; one niece and two nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the East Nassau Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com