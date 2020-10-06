1/
Cathleen R. Face
Face, Cathleen R. EAST NASSAU Cathleen R. Face, 52 of East Nassau, passed away on September 30, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Pittsfield, Mass., she was the daughter of Wayne H. Face Sr. and the late Martha (Mulcahy) Face. Cathleen was a graduate of New Lebanon High School, was employed by Larabee Fuels for 10 years and was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Nassau. She is survived by her father Wayne H. Face Sr.; brother, Wayne H. Face Jr.; sister, Ann Marie Face; one niece and two nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the East Nassau Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home
11 Elm Street
Nassau, NY 12123
(518) 766-3828
