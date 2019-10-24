BLAIR Cathryn T. 8/5/1995 10/24/2014 Today is the hardest day of all the hard days. Five years ago we lost the opportunity to talk to you, hug you and laugh with you. But today is also a day of strength. It is the day that made our memories with you more special, our ability to help others stronger, and our gratitude for each day larger. We miss you more than you'll ever know and love you to the moon and back, times infinity, plus one. XOXO, Dad, Mom and Meghan
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 24, 2019