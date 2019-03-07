Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cathy A. Connell. View Sign

Connell, Cathy A. COLONIE Cathy A. Connell, age 67, passed away surrounded by her family at home on March 3, 2019. She was born in Fort Knox, Ky., the daughter of the late Artchey E. Williams and Joan M. Bianchine. Cathy retired from N.Y.S. Office of Alcoholism & Substance Abuse as an addiction program specialist II. During retirement, she enjoyed most of all spending time with her family, friends and grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling, cooking, baking and attending family events. Besides her mother, Joan (Albert) Bianchine, she is survived by her husband of 49 years, Michael J. Connell; daughter, Kelly A. (Joel) Moore; son, Michael S. (Jennifer) Connell; grandchildren, Cole, Christian and Kaylee Connell; sisters, Susan (Bill) Bradley and Patricia (Peter) Gerard; brothers, Michael (Kelly) Williams, Timothy (Kathy) Williams and Matthew (Jill) Williams. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, who she loved dearly. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours on Sunday, March 10, from 2 to 5 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. All are invited to attend her funeral services on Monday, March 11, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Cathy's memory may be made to the NYOH Community Cancer Foundation, 449 Route 146, Suite 101, Clifton Park, NY, 12065.







343 New Karner Rd

Colonie , NY 12205

